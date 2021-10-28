72% of adults would leave job over COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey says

An October survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that 72% of adult participants would leave their job if it mandated the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors that went into effect in December of 2020, Biden also announced that private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden has argued that the sweeping mandates will help end a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 740,000 Americans.

"About a fifth (21%) of workers say that they want their employer to require vaccinations even though they don’t, while about half (51%) say they don’t want their employer to require it," according to KFF’s findings.

FILE - Municipal workers of the city march across Brooklyn bridge and rally at City Hall Park against vaccination mandate. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RELATED: Global shortage of up to 2B syringes as vaccine doses rise, officials warn

KFF surveyed 1,519 U.S. adults between Oct. 14-24 by conducting random phone calls, according to a news release.

Surveyors also found that if employers offered mandated weekly testing as opposed to vaccine mandates, about 46% said they would just go ahead and get the COVID-19 vaccine and 37% said they would leave their jobs.

"Among all adults, this translates to 1% who would get the vaccine if faced with an employer mandate and 5% who say they would leave their job," the news release continued. "However, if their employer did not offer an option for weekly tested, the share of unvaccinated workers who say they would get the vaccine increases to 17% (2% of all adults) and the share saying they would leave their job increases to 72% (9% of all adults)."

The survey also found that the number of teens getting the vaccine has started to slow down with about 3 in 10 parents of children ages 5 to 11 that are eager to get their kids vaccinated or plan to do it very soon.

RELATED: Nearly two-thirds of Americans have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"Three in ten parents say they will definitely not get the vaccine for their 12-17 year-old (31%) or their 5-11 year-old (30%)," KFF continued.

Meanwhile, the U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that's been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.

While children are far less likely than older people to get severe COVID-19, ultimately many panelists decided it's important to give parents the choice to protect their youngsters — especially those at high risk of illness or who live in places where other precautions, like masks in schools, aren't being used.

RELATED: CDC: Some immunocompromised people may need 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

"This is an age group that deserves and should have the same opportunity to be vaccinated as every other age," said panel member Dr. Amanda Cohn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If the FDA concurs, there’s still another step: Next week, the CDC will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

Full-strength shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech already are recommended for everyone 12 and older but pediatricians and many parents are clamoring for protection for younger children. The extra-contagious delta variant has caused an alarming rise in pediatric infections — and families are frustrated with school quarantines and having to say no to sleepovers and other rites of childhood to keep the virus at bay.

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 hospitalizations reported, about a third requiring intensive care, and nearly 100 deaths.

States are getting ready to roll out the shots — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — that will come in special orange-capped vials to avoid dosage mix-ups. More than 25,000 pediatricians and other primary care providers have signed up so far to offer vaccination, which will also be available at pharmacies and other locations.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.