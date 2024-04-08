Expand / Collapse search

65-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Leesburg, police say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 8, 2024 2:56pm EDT
LEESBURG, Fla. - A 65-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in Leesburg, police said. 

The incident happened near U.S. Highway 441 and Tornato Hill Road at about 5 p.m., according to the Leesburg Police Department. 

An 88-year-old woman was leaving the RaceTrac gas station and heading on to U.S. Highway 441 southbound when she collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. 

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as William Clough of Tavares, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

At the time of the crash, traffic was diverted from the area for about 3 hours. 

The crash remains under investigation. 