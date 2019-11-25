6 displaced after fire at Orlando apartment complex, authorities say

article

A fire broke out an Orlando apartment complex on Monday.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, a fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning at an apartment on South Semoran Boulevard. The fire was centered in a second-story unit and originated in the laundry room.

They said that upon arrival to the scene, firefighters put water on the fire, putting it out in about a minute.

There was reportedly heavy damage to the laundry room and extensive smoke damage to the hallways in the apartment. The Fire Chief said that it is probable that the fire originated in a clothes dryer. There was also water damage in the apartment below.

There were no injuries but six residents will be displaced, the Orlando Fire Department reported. The apartment management will put them in other units.

The official cause of the fire is said to be under investigation.