6 Central Florida counties head back to school on Monday, both virtually and in-person

School starts in a handful of Central Florida counties on Monday.

In Osceola County, students will learn both virtually and in-person starting August 24th.

For those heading to campus, there will be several new safety measures in place to keep face-to-face learners and teachers safe. For example, it all starts with temperature checks and masks as students walk through the door.

Then, inside the classrooms, all desks are far apart for social distancing. Students will still collaborate on group assignments but they will not be able to gather close to work on them. Students will also need to bring their own supplies.

In addition, the district is sticking with a seven-period schedule and will have hand-sanitizing stations in each hallway.

Other school districts beginning school on Monday, like Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, and Polk Counties, will have similar safety measures in place.

