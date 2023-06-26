50-year-old woman dies after being shot at Orlando apartments, police say

A 50-year-old woman is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex Saturday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department identified her as Joan Foster.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the Metro Place Apartments on S. Kirkman Road regarding a shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died hours later, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-423-8477.