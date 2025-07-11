5-year-old boy pulled from pool in Altamonte Springs, officials say

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in Altamonte Springs on Friday. An off-duty officer helped to render medical aid until the boy could be taken to the hospital. Officials said the boy remains in critical condition, but is breathing.



A 5-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in Altamonte Springs on Friday, according to officials.

What we know:

The Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to a report of a young boy pulled from a pool on Friday off Innovation Way in Seminole County.

When police arrived at the scene, an off-duty officer was providing medical aid to a 5-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for further evaluation and treatment. Officials said the boy is in critical condition, but is breathing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what events may have led up to the boy being pulled from the pool.

FOX 35 has reached out to investigators for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.