5 new monoclonal antibody sites open across Florida

Five additional monoclonal antibody sites will open across Florida on Tuesday.

They are in Sunrise, Jacksonville, Miami, Lake Worth, and Altamonte Springs.

"We're working around the clock to keep up the momentum so Floridians have access to lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapies," the Florida Department of Health tweeted.

The locations are listed below:

Broward County

Markham Park

16001 W. State Rd. 84

Sunrise, FL 33326

7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Duval County

Senior Center

10080 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32246

7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Miami-Dade County

Miami Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167

7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Palm Beach County

West Boynton Recreation Center

6000 Northtree Blvd.

Lake Worth, FL 33463

7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Seminole County

Former Walgreens Location

1201 West State Road 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. It can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in higher-risk patients.

