49 bells ring to honor Pulse victims

Church bells rang in downtown Orlando on Sunday morning. One toll for each of the 49 victims of the pulse shooting tragedy.

Inside the First United Methodist Church, relatives read the victims' names.

One of the readers was Andrea Drayton, whose daughter Deonka was killed in the mass shooting.

"Our daughter Deonka had a spirit that radiated all rooms. Anybody she met, she brought peace, joy, happiness, fun, laughter, to their lives," said Drayton.

She says it is important to be here for the victims, survivors, and their families.

"People come here, we join together they know that this is where the Pulse tragedy happened, and we can't feel it anyplace else. The love that we feel here we get it no place else" said Drayton.

This is the fifth year the bells have been ringing in Orlando for the victims. Organizers say each year the practice grows to even more cities and towns.

"The mothers who wanted this ceremony to start came the year after, and said we would like to start inviting churches originally to ring their bells 49 times on June 12, whether it's this church or any church, and actually it expanded beyond churches to be an interfaith movement," said Josh Bell with the One Orlando Alliance.

At a service before the ringing, the Orlando Gay Chorus sang, and pastors talked about the universal values of love and acceptance.

The Drayton family started "The 3D Initiative" in Deonka's name. The foundation helps youth grow and offers them a support system. To learn more visit https://3dinitiative.org/.