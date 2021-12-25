$400 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Christmas Day

article

Someone could get a $400 million gift this Christmas - you just have to be very, VERY lucky.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to a whopping $400 million! If you won and took the lump sum cash option, that would give you $292 million.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Winners can also choose to receive their prize in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, but as they say, you can't win if you don't play.

