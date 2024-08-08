4 suspected motorcycle gang members arrested after on-street brawl, police say

Four suspected members of two motorcycle gangs were arrested after a fight in the middle of a busy Titusville intersection, police said.

Police announced the arrests of Gaige Wilson, Matthew Limperatos, Joseph Summerhill, and Anthony Sifuentes on Thursday. The alleged brawl happened at 6 p.m. on July 12 at U.S. 1 and S.R. 50.

Police described a setup where three members of one group waited on the lone member of another, blocked traffic, and then attacked.

An arrest affidavit shows witnesses reported the motorcyclists fought with whatever they had, including "knives, baseball bats, pipes and batons."

Police said Wilson, Limperatos, and Summerhill are the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members, while Sifuentes belongs to the Warlocks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

After getting off his bike, Sifuentes pulled out a gun and shot his way out of the scuffle, police said. An arrest affidavit said a witness caught two gunshots on video. All four suspects scattered before the police showed up.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall, a central Florida activist against gun violence, called the attack bold.

"Respect one another, but don’t take this gang thing to this level where people will start getting killed because this could’ve been way worse than what it was," Stovall said.

No one reported any injuries, police said.

The Department of Justice said the more than 300 Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs across the country "pose a serious national domestic threat." The D.O.J. added they are "highly structured criminal organizations whose members engage in […] violent crime, weapons trafficking and drug trafficking."

Pastor Stovall says rivalries can linger.

"I’m thinking ahead of everything," Stovall said. "We’ve got a bike week coming up in October."

The three gang members who police say set the trap (Wilson, Limperatos, and Summerhill) are charged with aggravated rioting. The fourth suspect (Sifuentes) is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said several witnesses turned in pictures and videos of the brawl, which helped investigators solve the case. Officers said the clips are not yet releasable.