4 indicted in deadly Winter Springs carjacking, including previously unknown suspect

A grand jury has handed down indictments for four men accused of taking part in a deadly carjacking and kidnapping plot in Central Florida back in April.

Court documents released on Thursday in the federal case shed new light on the investigation into the death of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, including the naming of a fourth suspect who was previously unknown to the investigation up until this point.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, 27, Giovany Crespo Hernandez, 27, and Dereck Alexis Rodriguez Bonilla, 21, are each charged with carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping, and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the federal documents.

Investigators said Guerrero De Aguasvivas was carjacked at gunpoint by a masked person at an intersection in Winter Springs on April 11, which happened to be recorded by a witness. That video showed a person stepping out of a green Acura with a gun and entering her vehicle. The woman's vehicle was later found engulfed in flames in Osceola County, where a body – later confirmed to be hers – was found inside, officials said.

The indictment alleges that the defendants, aiding and abetting each other, forcibly took a 2017 Dodge Durango from Guerrero De Aguasvivas at gunpoint, unlawfully kidnapped and held her for ransom, and discharged a firearm during the carjacking, resulting in her death.

Prosecutors said it was Torres-Garcia who approached Guerrero De Aguasvivas, pointed an AR-15-style rifle at her, entered the back seat of the Durango, and directed her to take a U-turn. Investigators said Ocasio Justiniano was behind the wheel of the green Acura, and it was he who led Guerrero De Aguasvivas to a deserted construction area in the Boggy Creek area of Kissimmee.

Prosecutors allege that Ocasio Justiniano then went to retrieve a 10mm firearm from Rodriguez Bonilla, who denied the allegations. Ocasio Justiniano then returned to where Torres-Garcia was holding Guerrero De Aguasvivas at gunpoint.

According to detectives, lighter fluid was poured on Guerrero De Aguasvivas and her vehicle before she was shot multiple times and set on fire.

Surveillance video taken approximately 30 minutes later shows Torres-Garcia handing what appears to be cash to Rodriguez Bonilla.

The men are accused of coordinating and carrying out an act that "constituted a reckless disregard for human life," and it was all allegedly under the direction of Crespo Hernandez.

Court filings allege that on the day of her death, Guerrero De Aguasvivas had driven to the Casselberry home of Crespo Hernandez to collect $170,000 related to drug trafficking. Crespo Hernandez then conspired with Torres-Garcia, who recruited the other two, to retrieve the money Crespo Hernandez had just paid to Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

The documents also state that the victim's body could be identified only by DNA testing of her blood-stained and burned SUV.

The defendants face severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment if convicted.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention of the four defendants, whom they said pose significant flight risks and dangers to the community. Detention hearings are pending for each defendant.