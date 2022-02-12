4 hurt in shooting after Justin Bieber concert at Los Angeles restaurant

Four people were shot and hurt early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted Saturday just before 3 a.m. local time outside The Nice Guy restaurant, hitting four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. According to TMZ, rapper Kodak Black was among those who were shot.

Police did not give any other information on the identity of the victims. All four are said to be in stable condition.

Los Angeles police said two of the victims were taken to the hospital and that two others took themselves.

No suspect or motive has been identified.

The party followed Bieber's private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed "Homecoming Weekend." The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, "Hamilton" actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.