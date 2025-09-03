4 unlicensed contractors arrested in Flagler County undercover operation, deputies say

The Brief Four unlicensed contractors have been arrested following a multiphase undercover operation in Flagler County. Those arrested are 34-year-old Patrick Branigan, of DeLand; 30-year-old Thomas Rush, of Palm Coast; 31-year-old Jacob Gayle, of Jacksonville; and 68-year-old Aristides Chavez Martinez, of Palm Coast. Anyone who suspects a contractor is unlicensed should file a complaint online through DBPR.



Four unlicensed contractors have been arrested following a multiphase undercover operation in Flagler County, deputies say.

What led to the arrests?

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) launched a multiphase undercover operation targeting unlicensed contractors in August 2025. The investigation was launched after deputies said numerous complaints were submitted to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Flagler County Contractor Licensing Division, and the City of Palm Coast Building Department.

Through the operation, detectives said they identified 45 unlicensed businesses from the complaints, as well as leads from various social media platforms and online advertisements.

During the initial phase of the investigation, officials said they sent text messages and made hundreds of phone calls, which resulted in 19 unlicensed contractors agreeing to perform work within the operation’s timeline. The Real Time Crime Center also assisted with identifying the unlicensed contractors.

Detectives met with seven of the 19 contractors at a home in Palm Coast during the second phase of the operation. Of those seven contractors, officials said four of them — 34-year-old Patrick Branigan, of DeLand; 30-year-old Thomas Rush, of Palm Coast; 31-year-old Jacob Gayle, of Jacksonville; and 68-year-old Aristides Chavez Martinez, of Palm Coast — advertised and provided estimates for regulated construction services without a license.

During the operation’s final phase, detectives arrested the unlicensed contractors when they arrived at the home.

Thomas Rush, top left; Jacob Gayle, top right; Patrick Branigan, bottom left; and Chavez Martinez, bottom right. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

What charges are are the unlicensed contractors facing?

Dig deeper:

Branigan and Rush were arrested for offering to perform work as unregistered electrical contractors and contracting without a license. They were transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where they were each later released on a $1,000 bond.

Gayle was arrested for contracting without a license. He was transported to the jail and released on a $500 bond.

Martinez was arrested for offering to perform work as an unregistered electrical contractor. After being booked into the jail, he was determined to be in the country illegally and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A fifth suspect did not engage in the operation’s final phase. However, detectives said they established probable cause for his arrest and have submitted charges to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Two others remained in compliance with Florida law but advertised outside the scope of their licensure. As a result, officials said they will receive citations and cease and desist orders.

Deputies said that multiple people involved in the operation had criminal histories. Branigan has been arrested previously for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Rush has previous arrests for possession of marijuana, sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a specified area and carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm; and Martinez has been previously arrested for grand theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fraud, burglary with assault or battery and providing false information to law enforcement.

‘Red flag for residents’

What they're saying:

"These arrests help prevent future victims in our community and send a strong message that unlicensed contracting work will not be tolerated," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I commend our General Assignment Unit, Special Investigations Unit, PACE Unit and our partners at DBPR and thank the Flagler County Association of REALTORS®, the Flagler Home Builders Association and the property owners for helping us stop illegal contracting."

"The fact that many of these unlicensed contractors have been previously arrested, some with violent offenses, should be a red flag for residents that it is important to always vet who you let perform work on your home," Staly added.

How to protect yourself from unlicensed contractors

What you can do:

Officials recommend that homeowners and business owners verify contracting licenses through DBPR, the Flagler County Contractor Licensing Division or their city before starting any project.

Hiring an unlicensed contractor can have major consequences, including losing your property insurance coverage, difficulty selling your home later because of unlicensed or unpermitted work, and liability for injuries or property damage.

Anyone who suspects a contractor is unlicensed should file a complaint online through DBPR by clicking here.