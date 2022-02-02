4 arrested for Michael K. Williams overdose death

Four men have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021, of an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Williams was found dead after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.

On Wednesday federal authorities announced the arrest of Irvin Cartagena, aka "Green Eyes" on narcotics conspiracy charges.

Hector Robles, aka "Oreja," Luis Cruz, aka "Mostro," and Carlos Macci, aka "Carlito," were charged as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy.

Since at least in or about August 2020, the drug trafficking organization the "DTO" has been operating in the area of 224 South 3rd Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, prosecutors claim. They say DTO sells heroin laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue on the street in front of, and from an apartment inside of, the apartment building located at 224 South 3rd Street, among other places.

They say around September 5, 2021, members of the DTO sold Williams heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, with Cartagena actually handing over the drugs surveillance video showed.

Cartagena was arrested Tuesday in Puerto Rico. Robles, Cruz, and Macci were arrested in New York and were expected to be in front of a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday.

Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, Robles, 57, of Brooklyn, Cruz, 56, of Brooklyn, and Macci, 70, of Brooklyn, are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Cartagena is also charged with causing the death of Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

