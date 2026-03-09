Miami Dolphins release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after 6 seasons

The Brief On March 9, 2026, the Miami Dolphins officially informed Tua Tagovailoa that he will be released, marking the end of his six-year tenure with the franchise. The decision follows a 2025 season where the quarterback was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers and will result in a $99 million dead cap hit, the largest in NFL history. Tagovailoa expressed his gratitude to the city and fans on social media as the team’s new leadership.



What we know:

In a March 9 statement, Miami Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan announced that the team decided to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the start of the new league year. The new league year begins on March 11.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Sullivan said he informed Tagovailoa and his representation that the team plans to move in another direction with the quarterback position. The National Football League reported that the Dolphins' decision to move on from Tagovailoa requires the team to take on a record-setting $99.2 million in dead money.

"As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is. … As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner," Sullivan said in a statement.

Who is Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa, 28, began his career with the Miami Dolphins as a first-round pick in 2020. Tagovailoa completed six seasons with the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa has the highest passing rating in Dolphins' history. In his six seasons, he threw for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns in those six years. Miami awarded Tagovailoa with a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension before the start of the 2024 season, FOX News reported.

The Alabama-alum is from Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Tagovailoa started 11 games in 2024 after missing four games due to being placed on active reserve and being inactive for two games. This decreased from 2023, in which Tagovailoa started in all 17 games.

Tua Tagovailoa responds to teammates, fans

In an Instagram post, Tua Tagovailoa thanked the Miami Dolphins and the fans for six "unforgettable years."

"From the moment I arrived, you believed in me, supported me, and embraced my family as your own," Tagovailoa said. "I was able to marry my wife and welcome both my" kids to this world. I was able to fortunately allow them to experience life from one I never got to growing up. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

Tagovailoa said he carries "deep regret," that he wasn't able to bring home the championship for Miami.

"Miami deserves that, and I’ll always wish I could have delivered it for you," he said.

Tagovailoa didn't share what his future plans are, but he said that South Florida will always hold a special place in his heart.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Who will replace Tagovailoa?

The NFL reported that Tagovailoa was benched this season in favor of seventh-round rookie Qunn Ewers – who was drafted to the Dolphins in 2025.

In the 2025 season, Ewers completed three touchdowns and 622 passing yards.

The Miami Dolphins' haven't announced who will be replacing Tagovailoa as quarterback.