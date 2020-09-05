4 adults dead, 1 child critical after crash in Osceola County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says four people are dead and a child is in critical condition after a crash in Osceola County.

It happened in the area of Kenansville Road and Bavar Road on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Troopers say the crash involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The FHP says three adults were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while a fourth adult died at the hospital.

Troopers say the child in critical condition was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.