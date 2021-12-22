30s and 40s coming to Central Florida before Christmas warm up

It's here!!! Cool, dry weather and it's setting the stage for the next few days ahead here in Central Florida!

Clouds will cover the skies early today with a clearing trend taking shape. This means plenty of sunshine coming into the area with rather cool area highs on this Wednesday afternoon.

The 60s will dominate despite near full sun by mid-afternoon. If you're heading to the theme parks and attractions, it looks like a gorgeous day to do just that!

Tonight, skies are clear and lows head down into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible around the Gainesville area early Thursday morning. If you live there you may want to cover the tender ornamental plants in the garden. Could be a great night for a snuggle around a fire.

The firepit forecast calls for steadily falling temps this evening, closing in on the lower 50s by 10 p.m.

Looking ahead to the Christmas holiday, warmer temps are expected then with area highs on Christmas day hanging out in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from the FOX 35 STORM TEAM!

