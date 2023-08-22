3-year-old boy found sleeping on neighbor's porch after wandering away from Florida home: deputies

article

A family has been reunited with their 3-year-old son with autism after he wandered away from a Polk County home Tuesday morning.

The toddler was later found sleeping on a neighbor's porch, less than a half-mile from where the out-of-town family was staying, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office began a search for Thomas Owens Santos in the Acorn Court area of unincorporated Davenport after a family member noticed the front door of the home was wide open around 2:45 a.m. and the toddler was gone.

SKYFOX flew over the gated community as crews were searching for the toddler near a body of water.

He was found safe shortly before 7:30 a.m.