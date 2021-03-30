3-vehicle crash causes delays on S.R. 436 in Orlando

A major crash shut down Semoran Blvd. (436) south of Colonial Drive in Orlando on Tuesday morning.

Orlando police say a driver ran a red light while turning left from Dahlia Drive onto Semoran and was hit by another vehicle. The driver's car was then pushed into a third vehicle.

Police say the driver in the first vehicle was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Both sides of Semoran Blvd. were shut down as crews cleared the scene. The roads reopened just after 8 a.m.