3 trauma-alerted after car collides with tree in Orange County, officials say

What we know:

A car collided with a tree shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday in the Wekiva Springs area of Orange County.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the crash took place when a 2021 Audi Q3 was traveling above the posted speed limit and heading westbound on Wekiwa Springs Road, east of Park Village Lane. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to slam into the tree and sign.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) responded to the crash and found three people trapped in the car. Officials say the roof of the car was removed to get one of the patients out.

All three people were trauma-alerted and taken to the hospital, OCFRD says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Orlando, had minor injuries. The passengers, a 45-year-old woman from Apopka and a 28-year-old man from Orlando, were seriously injured.

Authorities say the scene was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO).

What we don't know:

The current health status of those injured remains unknown.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.