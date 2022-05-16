3 suspects detained after man is shot in downtown Orlando, police say

Three suspects have been detained after a man was shot in downtown Orlando on Monday morning, police said.

At least 10 cars swarmed the area of E. Church Street and Liberty Avenue in response to the shooting. Much of the area was shut down as police investigated.

Orlando police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he is in surgery. Police say he is in critical but stable condition.

The suspects were located and detained by downtown bike officers. All three are currently being interviewed by Investigators, police said in an update.

This is an ongoing investigation.