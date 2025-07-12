3 people hit by lightning at St. Augustine Pier in Florida: What we know

The Brief Multiple people were hit by lightning while at a pier in Florida, officials said. The incident happened on Saturday at the St. Augustine Pier in St. Johns County. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and 2 others were said to have minor injuries, officials said.



Multiple people were hit by lightning on Saturday while at a pier in Florida, officials said.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department said 3 people were struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon at the St. Augustine Pier. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a second person was transported with minor injuries, and a third person refused to be transported to the hospital, officials said in a Facebook post.

The relationship, if any, between the three people was not immediately clear.

Fire officials asked people to stay away from the pier.

Strong thunderstorms were moving across Florida on Saturday.

