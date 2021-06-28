3 Florida Girl Scouts will have their projects, artwork launched into space

article

Three Central Florida Girl Scouts will soon see their ideas launch into space.

They were recognized in a National Science Challenge, beating out hundreds of Girl Scout entries.

Their science projects and artwork will head to the International Space Station hopefully in August. The plan is for them to go into a box and that box will go on a SpaceX rocket set to launch in August.

Two of these girls are just 10 and 11-years-old. Pretty soon, they will be able to say a piece of them has been to space.

"It’s just really exciting for me," Anwesha Joshi, an 11-year-old Junior Girl Scout, told FOX 35. Her love of gardening took root sprouting a Martian dirt experiment idea that won in the science category for the ‘Making Space for GIrls’ challenge. "Since the martian dirt isn’t suitable for growing plants, I thought that if you took some soil from the earth and tried combining it with the soil from Mars, maybe if you grew plants from there you could bring soil from here."

The space exploration competition was put together by non-profit SpaceKids Global and the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council in cooperation with NASA. SpaceKids Global Founder Sharon Hagle said that it is meant to inspire and empower girls to go into STEM education.

"Today, there are over 3.5 million vacancies in the STEM fields that need to be filled by 2025 women are dramatically underrepresented in these fields," Hagle said.

That is something that 10-year-old Ashely Lassiter hopes to change and she is getting a head start. Her mission patch design was a finalist and her artwork is heading to the International Space Station.

Ashley and Anwesha both want to become astronauts and visit Mars one day.

"Nobody’s really been able to go there but they have discovered really cool things there. Like water was there once," Ashley said.

"I actually want to become a NASA engineer and help build spacecrafts," Anwesha said.

Hagle is a future astronaut herself and has trained where the NASA astronauts do. She explained to FOX 35 that, "I want kids to know that with determination and motivation, you can accomplish anything because, after all, they were the next generation of space travelers."

SpaceKids Global worked with aerospace industry company ‘Prox-Ops’ to create a special box to carry the GIrl Scout ideas to space. They will have a special spot in the International Space STation lab.

Some of the girls, including Ashley, have been invited to watch the SpaceX launch on August 18th.

