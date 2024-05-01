Expand / Collapse search

9 Florida restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 brunch spots for 2024

By Aurielle Eady
Published  May 1, 2024 8:07am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you looking for a place to enjoy a delicious brunch this weekend? Well, you're in luck.

Yelp recently unveiled its compilation of the finest brunch spots for 2024 across the U.S., and the list features nine restaurants in Florida.

Here's how the Florida restaurants ranked on the top 100 list:

9. Psomi (Tampa)

17. George Bistro+ Bar (Pensacola)

21. R House Wynwood (Miami)

24. PK's Roosevelt Room (St. Augustine)

28. Crackings - Grayton Beach (Santa Rosa Beach)

31. Rosie's (Miami)

48. Noble Crust (St. Petersburg)

53. Se7en Bites (Orlando)

77. Java & Jam (Fort Lauderdale)

The restaurants were ranked on a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the keywords "brunch" and "Mother's Day" in the past three years. 