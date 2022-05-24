3 facing charges after investigation into 2020 Florida Senate 'ghost candidate' case, officials say

article

Prosecutors announced charges for three people accused in a 2020 No Party Affiliation campaign finance scheme for the Florida Senate District 9 race.

Jestine Iannotti, James Foglesong, and Benjamin Paris are facing 12 charges between the three of them. In a release from the State Attorney 18th Judicial Circuit, Iannotti is listed as a ‘NPA candidate.’ Foglesong and Paris are listed as ‘Political Operatives.’

An investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began after a letter in July 2021 from State Attorney Phil Archer to then FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen requested the action.

"The letter cited Archer’s concerns that a complaint filed with the Florida Elections Commission had met with significant delays, and the repeated release of information from the investigation and prosecution in the 11th Circuit threatened to impair any pending or subsequent inquiry into suspected crimes committed in the SD9 campaign," the release states.

Florida Politics reports that lannotti ran in the SD 9 election as an independent candidate "in a contest that critics had alleged was a ‘ghost candidate’ maneuver intended to draw votes away from Democratic candidate Patricia Sigman." The alleged intention was to aid the election of Republican Jason Brodeur, who ended up winning, Florida Politics reported.

According to the FDLE, the investigation showed that Iannotti illegally accepted a $1,200 cash donation from Foglesong in support of her candidacy.

"Agents found that Iannoitti and Foglesong falsely used the names of other individuals as contributors in official campaign finance documents reported to the Florida Department of State to skirt Florida laws on campaign contributions," an FDLE news release states. "Agents say that Paris provided the name and address of one of the individuals Iannoitti and Foglesong falsely used in their official campaign reporting, even though Paris knew the individual had not contributed to the campaign."

In a statement from State Attorney Archer, he explained that "some NPA candidates, commonly referred to as ‘ghost’ candidates, have been used by political parties as a way to close elections or siphon off votes. While not illegal per se, many have questioned the ethics of the practice. However, when that candidate and the partisan political operatives involved violate election finance laws by illegally funding those races and filing false reports, it is the responsibility of government to act."

Archer expressed his appreciation for the thorough investigation and said "today’s actions represent our commitment to ensuring the integrity of Florida’s election process and holding those who violate state campaign laws accountable."

Attorneys for Iannotti, Foglesong, and Paris have agreed to surrender voluntarily to answer to the charges. No other information has been released.

Paris is the chair of the Seminole County Republican Party. The FDLE says it previously arrested Foglesong in 2019 on four counts of grand theft after an investigation showed he stole approximately $20,000 from a political action committee he had co-founded during the 2018 election for Orange County Sheriff John Mina.