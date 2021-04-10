3 children, aged 3, 2 and 6 months, stabbed to death in Reseda, their mother in custody

A 30-year-old woman is in custody after her three kids, aged 3, 2 and 6 months, were stabbed to death at a home in Reseda Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of three young children, prompting a search for a suspect.

LAPD later identified the children's mother, Liliana Carrillo, as the person of interest in the triple murder.

Advertisement

Carrillo was eventually taken into custody in Tulare County in Northern California.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the grieving family. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

During the search for Carrillo, LAPD said she may have carjacked a Toyota pickup truck in Bakersfield earlier in the day. She was also identified as the sole suspect in the deadly attacks.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.