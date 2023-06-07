3 airlines relocating within Orlando International Airport

article

Heads up, travelers: three airlines are relocating some of their operations at Orlando International Airport.

All three – Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Breeze Airways – are still flying out of OIA, but are moving their check-in and ticketing counters to another terminal, and their assigned baggage claim terminal is also changing. The changes went into effect on Wednesday, June 7.

Here is what you need to know:

Spirit Airlines

Check-in/ticketing counter is now in Terminal A, third floor

Baggage claim has also moved to Terminal A, carousels 2-5

Alaska Airlines

Check-in/ticketing counter is now in Terminal B, third floor

Baggage claim has relocated to Terminal B, second floor; carousels 21 or 22

Alaska's gates have also changed and will now be out of Gates 30-39

Breeze Airways

Check-in/ticketing counter has moved to Terminal B, third floor

Baggage claim has moved to Terminal B, second floor; carousels 20 or 21

There were no changes announced for Terminal 3, which opened last fall, and is home to Air Lingus, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Emirates, Eurowings Discover, GOL, IcelandAir, jetBlue, Lufthansa, LynxAir, Norse, Red Way, and Sunwing Airways.