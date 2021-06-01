2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of Orlando commissioner's teenage niece

article

Orlando police said a second suspect in the shooting death of Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill's niece was arrested in Las Vegas on Monday.

Investigators say Anthony "Ant" Barnes, 17, is charged with felony murder and attempted murder and was booked in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center in Las Vegas.

He is expected to be extradited back to Orange County soon.

Barnes is the second arrest in the May 2 shooting of Tavyiah King, 16, who was inside a car at a Wawa in Orlando when the shooting happened.

The first suspect who was arrested was in the shooting death was Jacarious Simpson, 18.

He was arrested on May 21 and charged with third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

In a news release, The Orlando Police Department said, "This investigation is far from over. Detectives are diligently working on several leads and they hope to make additional arrests in this case."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.