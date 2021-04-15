23-year-old Land O' Lakes man wins $235 million Powerball jackpot

article

A 23-year-old Land O' Lakes man is the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize.

Thomas Yi won the March 27 Powerball drawing, which had a $235.4 million jackpot.

"Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked," Yi told the Florida Lottery. "The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing."

He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.

Yi said that even with his massive winnings, he still wants to pursue higher education in either the business or medical field.

He purchased the ticket at the Publix located at 16560 N. Nebraska Ave in Lutz. The store will receive a $95,000 commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.