21-year-old man found dead at Flagler County park after apparent overdose, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was found dead in a pavilion at a Flagler County park on Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.
Palm Coast Parks & Recreation discovered the unresponsive man at Belle Terre Park in Palm Coast and the fire department responded and pronounced him dead.
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating the man's cause of death, but the initial cause of death appears to be an overdose.
This is a developing story.