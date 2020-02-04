21 dogs saved from Detroit dog fighting ring, one person arrested

article

The Michigan Humane Society said its officers worked with Detroit Police to save 21 dogs who were part of a dogfighting ring on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday, MHS, the USDA, and Detroit Police served a search warrant at a home on Abington, northeast of the Southfield Freeway and Ford Road interchange in Detroit.

According to MHS, they found 21 dogs and other items used in dogfighting.

MHS said it took 21 dogs from the property, all live, and they will be given medical care.

The person arrested at the home has not been identified but is facing felony charges.