2024 fair foods: Here’s what’s new at the Florida State Fair

From sickeningly sweet to savory to a combination of both, the Florida State Fair has announced its 2024 culinary creations.

Some of the foods this year include chocolate-dipped pickles on a stick covered in Pop Rocks, a homage to the Barbie movie and jalapeño lemonade to wash it all down.

2024 Florida State Fair Foods

Temperamental Hog Funnel Cake

A savory, BBQ, cornmeal-based funnel cake topped with pulled pork. Guests can then choose their preferred heat level.

Pop Rock Pickle

A pickle wrapped in a chocolate-dipped Fruit Roll-up and topped with Pop Rocks, Fruity Pebbles or Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Honey Bunny Curd Burger

Flame-grilled burger topped with melted cheese curds nestled between two Honey Buns.

Spicy Korean Corndog

A decadent hot dog dipped in buttermilk batter, layered with cheese and coated in crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Barbie Funnel Cake

The year of Barbie isn’t over yet. This treat is topped with powdered sugar, pink icing and a variety of sprinkles.

Bacon, Caramel, Peanut Butter Apple Fries

Apple fries topped with crispy bacon, Ghirardelli caramel and peanut butter powder – fairgoers can even add ice cream.

Bang Bang Tacos

Fried cauliflower, oyster mushroom or vegan shrimp tossed with Bang Bang sauce on flour or corn tortilla filled with Asian slaw topped with Vegan creama, cilantro, green onion and chili pepper.

Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun

A unique combination that melds the flavors of a classic Oreo cookie with the delightful taste of a cinnamon bun.

Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger

100% All beef patty’s topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon in between two Belgian waffles with pearl sugar baked into the waffle.

Chocolate-dipped Strawberry Iced Tea

Freshly brewed iced tea, flavored with two delightful tastes, strawberry & chocolate. Topped with 3 chocolate dipped strawberries.

BBQ Fried Burrito

BBQ pulled pork and a mac ‘n-cheese-stuffed burrito, then fried to perfection.

Banana Cream Pie Funnel Cake

Fresh hot funnel cake topped with banana pudding, whipped cream and graham cracker crust.

Campfire Dog

An all-beef hotdog topped with baked beans and applewood bacon.

Strawberry Shortcake Kebab

Mini donuts & fresh strawberry kebabs topped with icing, fresh lemon zest, whip cream, & lemon infused honey. Feeling adventuresome!? Dip it in chocolate.

Pickle Ranch Loaded French Fries

Cheddar, bacon, pickle ranch loaded French fries.

Waffle Chicken Sandwich

Two waffles - pepperjack cheese for that spicy kick, chicken tenders and two eggs.

Lemonade Funnel Cake

A fair favorite with a new twist. Classic funnel cake with a sweet lemon-flavored topping.

Poutine Burger

A flame grilled burger with fresh cut fries, warm cheese curds and topped with gravy served on a homemade bun.

Jalapeno Lemonade

Famous fresh squeezed lemonade made the right way with a surprise hint of jalapeño to give it a pleasant compliment and touch of zest. Sweet and slightly spicy.

Fried Spam Grilled Cheese

A delicious twist on the classic, featuring crispy pan-fried spam layered with gooey melted cheese between toasted bread. The result is a delightful blend of savory and cheesy goodness.