Warnock vs Walker: Georgia U.S. Senate still too close to call, runoff likely

article

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is likely headed to a runoff.

Elections officials continued to count ballots in the state late Tuesday night with the race too close to call. The race determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.

As of 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, neither candidate had reached the 50% +1 in the contest outright. Georgia law requires a majority to win statewide office. With incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock and Walker could head to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Here are results for the U.S. Senate race in Georgia. Click here to return to the master results list.

"I don’t come to lose," Walker, a celebrity athlete turned politician, said during brief remarks to supporters at his election watch party in suburban Atlanta.

Warnock, a Baptist pastor, spoke to supporters later in the night, but was very intentional about not saying much. He sated they knew the race would be close, but stated "it wasn't over." He ended his address by saying, "keep the faith and keep looking up."

A runoff campaign would be a four-week blitz that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. Victories from Warnock and Ossoff left the chamber divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.

A runoff would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, who is making his first bid for public office, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.

"Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time," Walker has told voters again and again. "He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia."

Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is "not ready" and "not fit" for high office. That’s an allusion to Walker’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.

Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.

Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.

"I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia," Warnock said.

Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of "redemption."

Through the scrutiny he calls "foolishness," the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to "bring people together" while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.

Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.