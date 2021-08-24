Boone High cancels 2 volleyball games due to confirmed COVID case
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - COVID-19 canceled two volleyball games for Boone High School in Orange County.
The girl's varsity games were supposed to take place Tuesday and Wednesday against Timber Creek and Windemere high schools.
Orange County Public Schools says the cancellations are because of a confirmed case of the virus and 5 quarantines associated with the team.
The district is working to reschedule the games.
