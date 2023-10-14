Expand / Collapse search

2 taken to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were hospitalized following an early Saturday shooting in Orange County, according to deputies. 

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle. 

Two men in their 20s who had been shot in that area showed up in a car in the 5800 block of South Rio Grande Avenue and were taken to a hospital, deputies said. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

No other details have been released. 