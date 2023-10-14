2 taken to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

article

Two men were hospitalized following an early Saturday shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle.

Two men in their 20s who had been shot in that area showed up in a car in the 5800 block of South Rio Grande Avenue and were taken to a hospital, deputies said.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other details have been released.