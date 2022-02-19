A skydiving instructor has died, and a client remains in serious condition after their parachutes failed to deploy mid-jump in Waller, just northeast of Houston, Saturday.

Based on preliminary information from Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at Skydive Houston in the 15500 block of Plain View Dr. That's where the sheriff says an unidentified man, the skydiving instructor, and the customer, an unidentified woman did a tandem jump.

Sadly, however, their parachutes failed to deploy, and they crashed in the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Dr.

Officials say both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, as of Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Guidry confirmed the instructor succumbed to his injuries.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.