2 separate Ocala crashes at the same spot leave 1 dead, several others injured along I-75: FHP

article

Florida Highway troopers are seeking information about two separate crashes that happened just minutes apart along I-75 in Ocala.

The first crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer combination was struck in the back by a gold-colored van on March 20 just after 10 p.m. Six people were inside the van, according to troopers.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the center lane, with the van disabled directly behind the tractor-trailer.

Within minutes, the tractor-trailer left the crash scene and continued traveling south on I-75, failing to report the crash.

Moments later, a second crash happened involving a sedan that struck the stopped van front to rear. This crash caused serious injuries to all of the people involved, and the driver of the van died.

Anyone who witnessed the crashes is asked to call the FHP communications center at 800-387-1290.