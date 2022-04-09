2 people shot in Tildenville Park, 1 critical and the other in serious condition, deputies say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Orange County deputies responded to a shooting at 7:18 pm Saturday in Tildenville Park in Winter Garden.
According to the release, deputies located two males with gunshot wounds. One man in his 20s is in critical condition, and other in his 30s is in serious, but stable condition.
Both men were transported to the hospital, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing.
