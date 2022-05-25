2 motorcyclists killed in crash in Flagler County, FHP says

article

Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash in Flagler County on Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, this happened in Palm Coast on I-95.

Troopers say multiple motorcyclists were traveling together northbound on the highway. For an unknown reason, four of the motorcycles collides into one another, ejecting all four riders. An SUV traveling down the highway ended up hitting one of the motorcyclists, FHP said.

Two of the motorcyclists, a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for about 6 hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.