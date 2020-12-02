2 men shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say two men have been shot in east Orange County.
Law enforcement is on the scene collecting evidence on Twiggs Court. Deputies say there are two shooting victims, both men in their 20s.
Both victims are expected to survive.
MORE NEWS: Suspect sought after teen shot near Orlando apartment complex
A section of the neighborhood was roped off with police tape as the scene is investigated.
According to officials, deputies have no suspect description at this time.