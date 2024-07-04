2 men killed in separate, but 'related' Orange County shootings that happened minutes apart, deputies say

article

Two men died after being shot in two separate areas in Orange County on the 4th of July, deputies said.

The first shooting happened around 2:07 p.m. on the 5200 block of Sailfish Street. Deputies found a man in his 40s who was shot and later died after being taken to a hospital.

The second shooting happened at 2:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Appaloosa Road. A man in his 20s was found shot and was also taken to the hospital where he later died, deputies said.

Detectives believe the shootings are related, and they have detained the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released.

No other details about the shootings have been released.