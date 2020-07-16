2 men crash plane at Volusia County lake while practicing landings and takeoffs, deputies say

article

Two men crashed a plane at a Volusia County lake while practicing landings and takeoffs on Thursday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the plane crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. It was a seaplane that crashed into a lake in Volusia County near Astor.

They said that a boater alerted deputies of the crash after observing two male occupants sitting on top of their overturned plane. They both appeared to have only minor injuries. The boater evacuated them both to a nearby fish camp. They were reportedly taken to AdventHealth Care in DeLand, where their injuries were evaluated.

The passengers were said to be practicing landings and takeoffs when the plane crashed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. As of Thursday afternoon, no hazards have been found at the crash site and the plane is still submerged in about five feet of water.

