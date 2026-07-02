2 men charged after dozens of neglected dogs abandoned in St. Augustine, authorities say

The Brief Two men have been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said dozens of dogs were abandoned along a St. Augustine roadside. Rescuers said many of the 67 dogs are recovering, with 23 already adopted and others still receiving medical care or living in foster homes. Animal welfare groups say the dogs continue to heal from severe neglect and trauma while permanent homes are sought.



Two men have been arrested in connection with the abandonment of dozens of dogs found along a roadside in St. Augustine, authorizes say.

Meanwhile, animal rescue groups continue working to rehabilitate the surviving animals.

The backstory:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Austin Moore, 32, and Anthony Dunham, 23. Investigators allege the two men dumped the dogs near the intersection of U.S. 1 and County Road 204 in May.

Authorities said Moore's mother, Carolyn Loveman, 48, of Palm Coast, was previously arrested after deputies discovered dozens of additional neglected dogs at her home.

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Nearly two months after the rescue, many of the dogs are recovering physically but continue to struggle with severe trauma caused by neglect and lack of socialization, according to caregivers. Some remain underweight and fearful, while others have begun adapting to foster homes.

Rescue organization SMART Flagler said 67 dogs were rescued. Of those, 23 have been adopted, seven remain under veterinary care, and the others are being cared for in foster homes while they continue rehabilitation.

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Rescuers said potential adopters undergo home checks and meet-and-greets to ensure the animals are placed in safe, permanent homes.

Moore and Dunham face charges of animal cruelty and animal neglect. The charges are allegations, and both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.