3 arrested after investigation uncovers neglect, abandonment of 74 dogs

The Brief Three people were arrested after authorities rescued 74 neglected and abandoned dogs in Flagler and St. Johns counties. The investigation began after 23 dogs were abandoned roadside and led deputies to a Palm Coast home where 51 more dogs were found in poor conditions. The rescued dogs are receiving veterinary care and are expected to be available for adoption after treatment.



A multi-agency investigation into abandoned and neglected dogs in Flagler and St. Johns counties has led to the arrests of three people and the rescue of 74 dogs, authorities said.

The investigation began May 4 after St. Johns County sheriff's deputies found 23 dogs abandoned near U.S. 1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine.

Search leads deputies to Palm Coast home

The backstory:

Investigators said Austin Moore, 32, took the dogs from his mother's Palm Coast home and drove them to St. Johns County, where he and Anthony Dunham, 23, allegedly released the animals along the roadside before leaving. Authorities said three of the dogs died, while the remaining 20 were rescued and taken to veterinary hospitals for treatment.

Moore and Dunham have been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 20 counts of animal neglect.

The investigation led detectives to the Palm Coast home of Carolyn Loveman, 48, where deputies found 51 additional dogs living in what the Flagler County Sheriff's Office described as prolonged neglect.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities said the home had floors covered in feces and urine, a severe cockroach infestation, rotting food, soiled bedding and extensive property damage. Veterinarians found many of the dogs were underweight and suffering from flea infestations, parasites, overgrown nails, missing fur and other untreated medical conditions.

One Chihuahua weighing about 1.5 pounds was found severely emaciated and suffering from an untreated medical condition that required surgery, investigators said.

Animal cruelty charges filed

Loveman was arrested in May and charged with one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty and 31 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Authorities said she voluntarily surrendered all 51 dogs found at the property.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In total, 74 dogs were recovered during the linked investigations in Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Dogs recovering, adoption opportunities expected

The rescued dogs are receiving veterinary care, and officials said many are expected to become available for adoption after treatment.

Anyone interested in adopting or assisting with the dogs can contact S.M.A.R.T. of Flagler County through its website.