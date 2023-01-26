2 Florida men arrested in separate child sex abuse cases in Volusia County, deputies say

Two Florida men are facing charges in separate child sex abuse cases in Volusia County, according to the sheriff's office.

Daniel Tills, 76, of DeBary – the owner of Tillis Pest Control – and 32-year-old Jacob Bloom of Orange City, were both arrested Wednesday and booked into the Volusia County jail where they're being held without bond.

Pictured: Daniel Tillis (Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Tillis is facing a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Deputies said Tillis knew the child victim, but the sheriff's office is not revealing the connection to protect her identity.

While investigating his case, two adults reported that Tillis had sexually abused them when they were children.

Bloom is facing a capital sexual battery charge for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl over several years, deputies said. She was also not a stranger to Bloom, but to also protect her identity, deputies are not releasing the connection.

Pictured: Jacob Bloom (Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said Bloom had a record of sexually abusing infants when he was 13 years old in Flagler County.

Due to Bloom's history and current charges, and the allegations against Tillis and his potential access to his customers' homes, deputies are asking anyone with information about other potential victims to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.