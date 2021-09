Two men are accused of stealing a sea turtle in Brevard County.

Investigators said that two men were at Freddie Patrick Park in Port Canaveral when they grabbed a turtle.

When a security officer walked up to them, investigators said that the two men tried to hide the turtle.

