2 killed in head-on crash in Volusia County

article

Two people are dead after getting into a head-on collision in Volusia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) the crash happened Friday night at State Road 46 and Dusty Lane.

Troopers say a 26-year-old man from DeLand was traveling eastbound on S.R. 46 and a 39-year-old woman from Palm Bay was traveling westbound. One of the vehicles drifted into the other's lane, colliding head-on.

Both drivers were killed.

FHP is investigating to find out which vehicle caused the wreck.