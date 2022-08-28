2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say

Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police.

The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.

After the shooting, both men ran to the Brookstone subdivision where they were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.