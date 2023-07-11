2 Florida men cash in 'life-changing' lottery prizes from same game on same day
DUNNELLON, Fla. - A Central Florida man has just added a few more zeros to his bank account balance after cashing in a huge lottery prize.
John Frint claimed a $1 million prize in the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. He chose to get a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The man from Dunnellon bought the winning ticket at Plaza Food Mart at 7977 West Dunnellon Road. The store will also get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Florida Lottery also announced Monday that a man from Jacksonville won a $1 million prize in the same scratch-off game.
This $50 scratch-off game features the largest-ever prize offered on a Florida Lottery game, $25 million.