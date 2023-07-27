2 Florida deputies resign amid scandalous internal probe, sheriff says: 'I'm not the relationship police'

Two Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies resigned amid an internal investigation that revealed they had each been involved in a relationship with a deputy recruit, according to an email Sheriff Mike Chitwood sent to staff Wednesday provided to FOX 35 News.

The sheriff's office opened an internal investigation after hearing allegations on July 4 of "inappropriate behavior" from the instructors at the Training Academy, Chitwood said. That investigation is now finished.

Both instructor deputies, whose names were not revealed in Chitwood's email, were reportedly engaged in a separate sexual relationship with a recruit who was under their training and supervision. This violates several Volusia Sheriff's Office General Orders, and the investigation's findings are now permanently included in each former deputies' personnel file, Chitwood said.

"I want to make it clear that these relationships, while consensual, were inappropriate, unacceptable and a violation of VSO’s General Orders," Chitwood said. "These types of relationships will not be tolerated or condoned in this agency.

"I'm not the relationship police, and I know relationships can develop in any workplace. However, when one party holds a position of influence over the other at work, this imbalance of power can result in the appearance of coercion, intimidation, and/or favoritism. The only good news here is we found zero evidence of that."

Chitwood also urged Volusia Sheriff's Office staff to review the agency's "relationships in the workplace" policies as a result of this investigation.